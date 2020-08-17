Heavy police presence at Mead Road Hotel, OYO

BATON ROUGE - Early Monday (August 17) morning, authorities and first responders were at a Mead Road Hotel in response to an unknown incident.

Law enforcement was on scene at OYO Hotel, which is within the 10900 block of Mead Road, around 7 a.m.

At this time, WBRZ is working to confirm why authorities were on scene.

This is not the first time an incident requiring the involvement of law enforcement unfolded at OYO in recent months.

In July, a shooting at the hotel left one man injured. >Click here for that article<

The Monday morning incident, however, has not been confirmed as a shooting at this time.

This is a developing situation, check back for updates.