79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Heavy police presence at Mead Road Hotel, OYO

2 hours 19 minutes 14 seconds ago Monday, August 17 2020 Aug 17, 2020 August 17, 2020 7:19 AM August 17, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Early Monday (August 17) morning, authorities and first responders were at a Mead Road Hotel in response to an unknown incident.

Law enforcement was on scene at OYO Hotel, which is within the 10900 block of Mead Road, around 7 a.m. 

At this time, WBRZ is working to confirm why authorities were on scene. 

This is not the first time an incident requiring the involvement of law enforcement unfolded at OYO in recent months.

In July, a shooting at the hotel left one man injured. >Click here for that article<

The Monday morning incident, however, has not been confirmed as a shooting at this time.

This is a developing situation, check back for updates.  

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days