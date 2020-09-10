Heavy police, first responder presence following overnight crash on Zachary's LA 67

ZACHARY - A heavy police presence was seen following a bad crash on Zachary's LA 67 near Lower Zachary Road shortly after midnight on Thursday.

Though State Police have yet to confirm whether the crash resulted in injuries, a significant amount of emergency personnel and other first responders were on scene.

WBRZ will continue to reach out to authorities for details and update this article as more information is provided.