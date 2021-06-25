Heavy law enforcement presence on Zachary's Flonacher Road late Thursday

Late Thursday (June 24, 2021) night, a heavy law enforcement presence was spotted along Zachary's Flonacher Road

ZACHARY - Late Thursday night, a significant law enforcement presence was seen outside of a Zachary home along Flonacher Road.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office appeared to be the lead agency in the operation, which may have been established to carry out arrests in connection with a deadly May shooting that occurred in Baton Rouge, sources say.

According to WBRZ's sources, the individuals authorities were set up to apprehend during the operation have a history of arrests involving weapons.

WBRZ is currently working to confirm the number of suspects who may have been taken into custody and details on why they are being detained.

Zachary's Flonacher Road appeared to become a temporary command center Thursday night, with agencies nearly shutting down the area.

WBRZ was on the scene and able to capture video of multiple specialized law enforcement units at the scene of the incident.

This is a developing situation, please check back for updates.