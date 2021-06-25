Latest Weather Blog
Heavy law enforcement presence on Zachary's Flonacher Road late Thursday
ZACHARY - Late Thursday night, a significant law enforcement presence was seen outside of a Zachary home along Flonacher Road.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office appeared to be the lead agency in the operation, which may have been established to carry out arrests in connection with a deadly May shooting that occurred in Baton Rouge, sources say.
According to WBRZ's sources, the individuals authorities were set up to apprehend during the operation have a history of arrests involving weapons.
WBRZ is currently working to confirm the number of suspects who may have been taken into custody and details on why they are being detained.
Zachary's Flonacher Road appeared to become a temporary command center Thursday night, with agencies nearly shutting down the area.
WBRZ was on the scene and able to capture video of multiple specialized law enforcement units at the scene of the incident.
This is a developing situation, please check back for updates.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Cassidy hopeful bipartisan infrastructure plan can gain support after White House deal
-
Owner of Guerrilla Warfare Paintball meets with Livingston Parish Council over cease...
-
Crews dredge the New River Canal in Ascension Parish
-
City removing eyesores left behind by 2016 flood
-
In ongoing spat, some council members want Ascension president removed from drainage...