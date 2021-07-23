82°
Latest Weather Blog
Heavy law enforcement presence in Tigerland Thursday night
BATON ROUGE - A number of law enforcement personnel were seen in Baton Rouge's Tigerland area Thursday night, sources say.
Eyewitnesses tell WBRZ a heavy police presence was spotted on Jim Taylor Avenue from about 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. that evening.
At this time, details related to the incident are scarce and WBRZ is working to determine the nature of the situation.
This article will be updated as authorities confirm information pertaining to the events of Thursday evening.
