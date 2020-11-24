Latest Weather Blog
Heavy law enforcement presence in neighborhood off Florida Boulevard on Monday night
BATON ROUGE - On Monday (Nov. 23) night a number of law enforcement officers converged on a home in a typically quiet residential area just south of Florida Boulevard and north of Old Hammond Highway.
Witnesses say a number of East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office (EBRSO) representatives were seen on Fountainebleau and South Chalfont Drive shortly after 10 p.m.
The deputies sectioned off an area along the street with crime scene tape as they responded to an undisclosed incident.
A source told WBRZ authorities were responding to a report of gunshots being fired in the area and that they were looking for a suspect. This information has yet to be confirmed by EBRSO.
At this time, no further information related to the incident is available, please check back for updates.
