52°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Heavy law enforcement presence at Perkins-Siegen intersection early Monday morning

25 minutes 6 seconds ago Monday, November 01 2021 Nov 1, 2021 November 01, 2021 6:31 AM November 01, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Paula Jones

BATON ROUGE - A heavy law-enforcement presence was spotted at the Perkins-Siegen intersection in Baton Rouge early Monday morning.

Sources report seeing multiple wrecked cars and the glass front of the nearby Walgreens smashed and broken.

The Walgreens has reportedly been sectioned off in what appears to be crime scene or either caution tape.

Personnel with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office are on scene.

Trending News

This is a developing situation, please check back for updates.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days