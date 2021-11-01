Heavy law enforcement presence at Perkins-Siegen intersection early Monday morning

BATON ROUGE - A heavy law-enforcement presence was spotted at the Perkins-Siegen intersection in Baton Rouge early Monday morning.

Sources report seeing multiple wrecked cars and the glass front of the nearby Walgreens smashed and broken.

The Walgreens has reportedly been sectioned off in what appears to be crime scene or either caution tape.

Personnel with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office are on scene.

This is a developing situation, please check back for updates.