Heavy law enforcement presence at East Feliciana High due to drug search

JACKSON - There was a heavy law enforcement presence at East Feliciana High School Friday morning.

At the request of the school system, deputies with the East Feliciana Sheriff's Office were on campus to carry out a search for drugs.

The search occurred shortly before 10 a.m. and involved the use of k9 detecting dogs.

At the conclusion of the search, deputies found one student in possession of drugs.

School officials expressed their approval with the search and its results.