Heavy delays on I-12 East and West between Satsuma and Albany due to multiple wrecks

SATSUMA- There's heavy traffic on I-12 East and West between Satsuma and Albany due to several accidents in the area.

Officials are responding to three different crashes all westbound. One involving two 18-wheelers and six cars. Another involving two motorcycles and four cars and lastly a car fire. Two people were transported to a local hospital with minor injures. 

Use caution in the area as authorities work these crashes. 

