Heavy delays on I-12 East and West between Satsuma and Albany due to multiple wrecks

SATSUMA- There's heavy traffic on I-12 East and West between Satsuma and Albany due to several accidents in the area.

Correction: There is heavier than normal congestion on I-12 East and West between Mile Marker 19 (Satsuma) and Mile Marker 32 (Albany) due to several accidents in the area. Expect lane blockage. Use caution. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) August 4, 2019

Officials are responding to three different crashes all westbound. One involving two 18-wheelers and six cars. Another involving two motorcycles and four cars and lastly a car fire. Two people were transported to a local hospital with minor injures.

Use caution in the area as authorities work these crashes.