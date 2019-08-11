Heat Stays for the Weekend

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: Cloudy skies initially tonight, but will turn more partly cloudy after 11 PM. A very muggy night ahead, as temperatures will be dropping to an overnight low of 77° with calm winds. Clouds will continue to break up through the day on Sunday, as some spotty showers and storms develop along a weak sea breeze front during the late morning and early afternoon hours. Temperatures will be soaring back into the mid-90s for highs, as heat index values top out near 105°. This is just shy of Heat Advisory criteria, so one will not be issued from the National Weather Service on Sunday. This does not mean there is no heat danger! Stay hydrated and keep the sunscreen close because the UV Index will again reach into the extreme category.

Up Next: This weather pattern stays through the beginning part of the workweek, before rain chances increase through the midweek.

The Tropics: The National Hurricane Center is not expecting any tropical development over the next 5 days.

THE EXPLANATION:

It is August in South Louisiana, which means one word – HOT! This will stay the course over the next several days as a surface high is over the northern Gulf and the upper-level high is right over us. This will keep the heat bubble over our area and east Texas Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. A spotty, cooling shower will still be possible during this timeframe, but will be few and mostly to our east and north. Models are in agreement about bringing a weak frontal system along the Gulf Coast on Wednesday. It will be breaking up as it approaches, but will impact with the sea breeze front to provide more scattered showers and storms Wednesday and potentially Thursday before falling apart. This boundary does help to cool high temperatures off a bit, just enough to be on the other side of our average by a degree or two. It will help to bring slight relief, but conditions will still be rather hot and humid into next weekend.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

