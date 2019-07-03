Heat safety

BATON ROUGE- Temperatures are rising quickly which means it's extra important to know your limits when outdoors.

Temperatures are expected to be in the 90s all week long, but with the added humidity it's going to feel like they're in the triple digits. This summer EMS has already gotten about 80 calls about heat-related illnesses.

"We typically see their blood pressure start dropping and then it can progress to the heat stroke," says Matt Smyer with the Baton Rouge EMS. "Your body basically shuts down, you can't regulate your body temperature, and you can have seizures all the way up to death."

The best time to perform outdoor activities is in the morning or evenings, when temperatures are at their lowest point. You should also make sure the clothes you're wearing are light in color and loose to keep your body cool. Hats or umbrellas can also help protect you from the sun's rays.

The biggest thing you can do to protect against heat-related illnesses is make sure you're drinking plenty of water all day long.