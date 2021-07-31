Heat remains the weather story this weekend

** An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING has been issued for southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi from 9AM - 7PM.

The Forecast:

The heat is on again today. Expect high temperatures to warm into the mid 90s this afternoon, with feels like temperatures that may reach or even exceed 113. This extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun as much as possible, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

A few neighborhoods will receive a cooling shower or storm this afternoon and evening, but rain coverage will be limited to around 30%. Any storms that do develop will be capable of producing brief heavy downpours and frequent lightning.



Looking Ahead:

Heat relief is on the way! An August 'cool' front will arrive over the region early next week, bringing a chance for widespread showers and storms. A few models actually have the front making it down the coast by mid-week, which would bring in some SLIGHTLY cooler and drier air. We will keep an eye on that into next week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.



-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton





