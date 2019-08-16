Heat Relief Slowly Moves In

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Mostly sunny skies to start off your Friday, but clouds will build through the afternoon hours. Some spotty showers will stay confined along the coast, as dry conditions persist inland. Temperatures warming quickly, into the 90s around lunchtime as highs reach near 94° with light winds out of the northeast. Clouds will be breaking through the evening hours, leading to mostly clear skies tonight. Temperatures will be dropping into the 80s around 7 PM, with overnight lows around 75° with calm winds.

Up Next: Rain chances slowly increasing through the weekend, with coverage peaking on Monday before becoming more isolated through next week.

The Tropics: The National Hurricane Center is not expecting any tropical development over the next 5 days.

THE EXPLANATION:

Another warm day ahead this Friday, but temperatures will start to decline slightly today. This is due to a remnant frontal system that is dissipating and shifting north through the weekend. This will bring more showers and storms across our area Saturday, Sunday, and Monday as the stationary front lifts from the coast slowly. Some storm cells could be rather strong, as the dry air is pushed north over the next couple days, but should stay rather spotty. As the front lifts north, it will allow the strong Bermuda high to press into the eastern Gulf and influence the Gulf Coast into next week. This will bring a return to humid conditions and keep summertime afternoon storms in the forecast through the week.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

