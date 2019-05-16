Heat Continues to Slowly Crank Up

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: High pressure is in control, and continues to dominate the weather pattern. Sunny skies and warm conditions for your Thursday, as winds stay light and eventually will have more of a southerly component later this evening. Temperatures will be breaking into the 80s around 11 AM, as highs peak around 88° through the afternoon. Skies stay clear tonight, as temperatures drop to an overnight low of 64°.

Up Next: Dry conditions through the remainder of the workweek, but an approaching system will be bringing showers through the weekend. Isolated afternoon showers and storms stay in the forecast into next week, as temperatures are poised to break into the low 90s.

THE EXPLANATION:

Strong high pressure in our area keeps us sunny and dry through the week. As we head into Saturday, the high pressure does push off to our east in response to an approaching frontal system that will bring pre-frontal, isolated afternoon showers and storms through the area. The front finally moves over Louisiana on Sunday, with showers and storms beginning in the morning and will be ramping up through the afternoon and evening. Models are showing a lack of wind shear, but instability should be rather impressive. This means that the tornadic potential will be very low, but strong to severe storms are likely through the afternoon and into the early evening. The front will be also breaking up as it moves from west to east across the state, only bringing .1-.3” of rainfall through the weekend. Isolated showers will stay the course into the workweek, as the front becomes parallel to the low-to-mid level flow. The heat will be cranking up early next week, with highs breaking into the low 90s on Tuesday.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

