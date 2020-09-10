87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Heat attributed as cause of death in Louisiana's loss of 27th Hurricane Laura victim

3 hours 54 seconds ago Thursday, September 10 2020 Sep 10, 2020 September 10, 2020 8:55 AM September 10, 2020 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Arial view of Lake Charles following Hurricane Laura's destruction on August 27, 2020.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A 58-year-old woman’s death in central Louisiana is the 27th attributed by the state to Hurricane Laura.

The state health department said Wednesday that the woman was in a trailer home without electricity or air conditioning. The department’s news release says the parish coroner confirmed the death was storm-related.

Laura came ashore as a Category 4 storm in southwest Louisiana near the Texas state line on Aug. 27 and maintained hurricane strength even as it moved far inland. The storm caused power outages through much of southwest, central and north Louisiana.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days