87°
Latest Weather Blog
Heat attributed as cause of death in Louisiana's loss of 27th Hurricane Laura victim
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A 58-year-old woman’s death in central Louisiana is the 27th attributed by the state to Hurricane Laura.
The state health department said Wednesday that the woman was in a trailer home without electricity or air conditioning. The department’s news release says the parish coroner confirmed the death was storm-related.
Laura came ashore as a Category 4 storm in southwest Louisiana near the Texas state line on Aug. 27 and maintained hurricane strength even as it moved far inland. The storm caused power outages through much of southwest, central and north Louisiana.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
LHSAA moves up start of high school football, teams cleared to start...
-
LSU AD Scott Woodwards talks Game Day for Tiger Stadium
-
Former LSU Tiger Tre White emotional over new NFL deal
-
Coach O learning lessons from his players
-
Ja'Marr Chase & Tyler Shelvin newest TIger duo to opt out of...