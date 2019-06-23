Heat and Humidity Continues Into Sunday

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: A warm and muggy night ahead, as dewpoints will stay in the upper 70s. Temperatures will slowly cool, eventually bottoming out near 77° into Sunday morning. The heat and humidity continues on Sunday, as temperatures will break into the 80s around 8 AM. Highs will top out near 94°, with ‘feels-like’ temperatures between 105° and 108° through the afternoon. The UV Index will again be in the EXTREME category, so make sure to find shade and keep the sunscreen close! There is a potential for an isolated shower or two, mainly north of the I-10 corridor, through the afternoon. Timing for these showers will be between 2 PM and 5 PM, with a chance of a linger shower north until 7 PM.

Up Next: Scattered storms early in the workweek, but spotty showers will be developing during the afternoon through the rest of the week. Rain chances increase slightly on Friday, which is our best chance of keeping high temperatures in the upper 80s.

The Tropics: No tropical cyclone activity is expected during the next 48 hours.

THE EXPLANATION:

The strong high pressure over Florida that has kept conditions hot and humid will begin to weaken Sunday and Monday as a front approaches from the northwest. Unfortunately, the high will keep enough strength to break the front up and allow for above average temperatures to stay the course into the workweek. The broken frontal system will increase uplift in the atmosphere on Monday, which will provide scattered showers and storms to move into the area during the late afternoon and evening hours. Dewpoints will drop into the low-to-mid 70s behind this ragged system, helping to bring a slight relief in humidity and low temperatures. Lows will slowly be dropping to near 70° by the end of the week. This will be at the same time that another system will disintegrate over southern Louisiana, helping to return scattered showers and storms across our area on Friday. Highs will finally struggle to make it out of the 80s on Friday and Saturday, as afternoon showers linger into the weekend.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

