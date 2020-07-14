Heat Advisory day five, Holding out for rain

Heat Advisory Day 5... check on your neighbors!

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: The forecast has not changed much since yesterday… You guessed it, heat index values will be well into the triple digits again today, between 108-112 degrees. The highs will be near 95, but it will feel much hotter. About 20% of us could see some spotty showers in the late afternoon. Any rain you see will help cool things off significantly. Otherwise, overnight temperatures will not cool very much past 79 degrees.

Sun and Heat Safety: Some friendly reminders for your summer of fun events—sunburn can occur in less than 15 minutes with the extreme U.V. Index typical of this time of year. In addition to that, heat exhaustion and heat stroke can set in just as quickly. Seek medical attention if you or somebody you know is affected. While we all enjoy a list of cool beverages, be sure water is at least a part of that list! Finally, look before you lock. DO NOT leave people or pets in an unattended car.

Up Next: Temperatures will remain in the 90s for the rest of the 7-Day forecast, but the Heat Advisories should be coming to an end. As our major weather pattern breaks down, an increase in rain chances will be the Wednesday weather story. More rain means cooler temperatures from the rain-cooled air. Plenty of sunshine will still bring our area well into the 90s before any rain falls.

The Tropics: No active advisories.

THE EXPLANATION:

We are entering a transition period as the ridge continues to expand and eventually lift. The flow will shift to easterly and bring more rain and clouds. Humidity will stay put for the next 7 days. Precipitable water values are decreasing, but so is upper-level subsidence. Rain chances will continue to increase through Wednesday. So far, Wednesday looks like the wettest day of the forecast, but afternoon showers and storms are likely each afternoon through Monday.

--Marisa

