Heat advisory canceled for several parishes

A day that began looking very hot will instead see some relief. Blow off cloud cover and showers from significant storms, causing flash flooding in St. James and St. John the Baptist Parishes, will limit high temperatures. Thus, the heat advisory has been lifted in several locations.

Wednesday Morning temperatures were held in the 80s thanks to thick cloud cover. While humidity remains elevated, lacking sunshine kept “feels-like” temperatures lower than expected and much lower than the last few days. Rain associated with an area of intense thunderstorms in extreme Southeastern Louisiana as stretched as far northwest as Ascension and Livingston Parishes.

“These training cells were not initially expected,” said Meteorologist Josh Eachus. “They were caused by an outflow boundary from the morning storms over Lake Pontchartrain with a very small, hard to detect feature known as theta-e advection.”

Just before dawn, that storm was producing over 2,000 lightning strikes in a 15 minute window. A waterspout may have occurred over Southern Lake Pontchartrain with a subsequent tornado warning issued in St. Charles Parish.

For the remainder of the day, expect a gradual return of sunshine from north to south. High temperatures will still return to the lower 90s, with the exception of parishes south of I-10 where rain and storms will continue into early afternoon. For areas north of I-10, enough instability may develop with returning sunshine to allow a late day flare up in showers. A heat advisory remains in place for Wilkinson, Amite and Pike Counties where highs in the upper 90s are still anticipated.

