Heartwarming moment between child and Republic Services worker caught on camera

BATON ROUGE - A video of a local boy giving water to Republic Service employees earlier this month as gone viral.

Crystal Ellis posted a video two weeks ago of little Grayson handing the worker three water bottles for his crew. The encounter made Grayson's day.

"My friend remembered by name," Grayson said excitedly.

Since being posted, the video has been viewed more than two million times.

"The cute kid was the star, but the intent was to recognize Mr. Rocky and his crew for their excellent customer service," Ellis said in the post.

While stopping by Thursday, Mr. Rocky and his crew handed out gifts to Grayson and "his crew."