Hearse carrying Bush casket leaves funeral home

WASHINGTON (AP) - A hearse carrying the casket of former President George H.W. Bush has left a Houston funeral home.

The casket was draped in an American flag and was carried by six pallbearers on Monday morning. It was placed into a hearse headed to Houston's Ellington Field, where a presidential aircraft waited to carry Bush's body to Washington for a state funeral.

The hearse was part of a motorcade escorted by Houston police officers on motorcycles.

Bush died Friday in Houston at age 94.