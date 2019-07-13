79°
Hearing today for Bourbon St. shooting suspect

4 years 11 months 2 weeks ago Friday, July 25 2014 Jul 25, 2014 July 25, 2014 2:23 AM July 25, 2014 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Hunter Robinson

NEW ORLEANS - A defense attorney is pushing for a faster "probable cause" hearing for the only suspect arrested so far in a deadly Bourbon Street shooting.

The hearing for 20-year-old Trung Le is currently set for Aug. 26. But defense attorney Martin Regan filed a motion saying Le shouldn't face another month in jail before prosecutors show they have probable cause to keep him locked up.

A magistrate judge in New Orleans' criminal court will hear arguments on the matter Friday.

Le was captured in Mississippi on July 4 and later extradited to Louisiana in connection with the June 29 shooting spree in which a woman from Hammond was killed and nine other people were hurt.

He is being held without bail, booked with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

 

