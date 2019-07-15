Hearing scheduled for fight over aquadams between EBR, Iberville parishes

BATON ROUGE - A hearing is set for Monday afternoon regarding the placement of aquadams in Iberville Parish.

On Friday, East Baton Rouge Parish officials said the parish government filed a lawsuit against Iberville Parish over it deploying its aquadams ahead of Tropical Storm Barry.

The worry was that the aquadams could inadvertently lead to flooding being diverted from Iberville into East Baton Rouge.

Iberville Parish President Mitch Ourso made the decision to utilize the flood protection devices Thursday night when Tropical Storm Barry was closing in.

Friday night, a federal judge signed an order to temporarily restrain Iberville from using the aquadams.

A court hearing to determine what happens next and will take place at 2:00 p.m. Monday.