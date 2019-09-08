Hearing for suspect in police death put off until Dec. 11

NEW ORLEANS - A hearing on evidence in the death of a New Orleans police officer was delayed until December because of difficulties with a video hookup.



Travis Boys is charged with first-degree murder in the June 20 shooting death of Officer Daryle Holloway. Online records show Boys is being held at the state penitentiary instead of the Orleans jail. Sheriff's spokesman Phil Stelly says that is because of a state parole violation.



At a Thursday hearing, Boys faced District Judge Karen Herman by way of a video hookup. But Herman stopped the hearing when it was clear that Boys could not hear everything that was going on. Noting that Boys faces a possible death sentence if convicted, Herman re-set the hearing for Dec. 11 and ordered that Boys appear in person.