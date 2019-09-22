Hearing about Chinese drywall damage scheduled April 28

75°
4 years 5 months 3 weeks ago Monday, March 30 2015 Mar 30, 2015 March 30, 2015 12:39 PM March 30, 2015 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Janet McConnaughey

NEW ORLEANS - An attorney says last week's $3.2 million payment for Chinese drywall damages to seven houses is a good sign for thousands of others in at least six states.

Plaintiffs' attorney Russ Herman says it seems now to be a matter of proving damages for up to 4,000 other people who sued Taishan Gypsum Co. Ltd.

A hearing about those damages is scheduled April 28.

Herman says he expects Judge Eldon Fallon soon to release the $3.2 million paid last week.

Earlier, Taishan paid a $40,000 fine for contempt of court because the company had failed to show up for hearings, and $15,000 in associated attorneys' fees.

The judge had said that unless Taishan made all three payments, it could not participate in the damage hearings.

