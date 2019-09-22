75°
Latest Weather Blog
Hearing about Chinese drywall damage scheduled April 28
NEW ORLEANS - An attorney says last week's $3.2 million payment for Chinese drywall damages to seven houses is a good sign for thousands of others in at least six states.
Plaintiffs' attorney Russ Herman says it seems now to be a matter of proving damages for up to 4,000 other people who sued Taishan Gypsum Co. Ltd.
A hearing about those damages is scheduled April 28.
Herman says he expects Judge Eldon Fallon soon to release the $3.2 million paid last week.
Earlier, Taishan paid a $40,000 fine for contempt of court because the company had failed to show up for hearings, and $15,000 in associated attorneys' fees.
The judge had said that unless Taishan made all three payments, it could not participate in the damage hearings.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Officer shot, killed in Mandeville was former Marine; leaves behind 7 children
-
East Baton Rouge on track to break record number of overdose deaths
-
FEMA issues Livingston Parish deadline for flood prevention master plan
-
Zachary man drowns while attempting elaborate marriage proposal in Tanzania
-
Police officer dead, another injured after shooting in Mandeville
Sports Video
-
Southern Center Jaylon Brinson excited to play in front of home town
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese
-
Taylor Bannister's journey to becoming a LSU Volleyball Superstar