Hearing about Chinese drywall damage scheduled April 28

NEW ORLEANS - An attorney says last week's $3.2 million payment for Chinese drywall damages to seven houses is a good sign for thousands of others in at least six states.



Plaintiffs' attorney Russ Herman says it seems now to be a matter of proving damages for up to 4,000 other people who sued Taishan Gypsum Co. Ltd.



A hearing about those damages is scheduled April 28.



Herman says he expects Judge Eldon Fallon soon to release the $3.2 million paid last week.



Earlier, Taishan paid a $40,000 fine for contempt of court because the company had failed to show up for hearings, and $15,000 in associated attorneys' fees.



The judge had said that unless Taishan made all three payments, it could not participate in the damage hearings.