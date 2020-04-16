Healthcare workers in Ascension Parish celebrated as heroes with parade

GONZALES - First responders in Ascension Parish are tipping their hats off to healthcare workers in the parish.

Sheriff’s deputies, police officers and firemen said thank you on Wednesday by first, serving lunch to the staff at Our Lady of the Lake Ascension and Prevost Hospital, followed by a ‘thank you’ parade with lights and sirens later in the evening.

It was a simple, yet powerful message. Deputies on motorcycles formed a cross in front of the hospital's fountain. Police and firefighters then rolled through the parking lot and played a song to show their support for the brave men and women who work inside.

“First responders are used to being on the front lines, but it’s kind of reversed now,” Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said.

Webre says that doctors and nurses have taken over that first responder role, being at the forefront in the battle against COIVD-19 in Ascension Parish day after day.

“It gives us great hope. It’s hard coming into the facility every day taking care of the patients,” Clinical Educator Tamika Westbrook said.

Healthcare workers like Westbrook and Patrick Largey, a registered nurse in the hospital’s COVID unit, received a much-deserved 'thank you' from officials from throughout the parish.

“To know that they’re thinking of us as much as we’re thinking of them really feels good. Having these roles reversed a little bit can be difficult I think for everybody,” Largey said.

They say it’s these kind gestures that keep them smiling at the end of the day and give them the courage to keep fighting.

“It gives us drive. It gives us energy. It gives us just the notion to know that we’re doing a good job,” Westbrook said.

“It’s an honor to know that they have our backs,” Largey said.

“They’re putting themselves in harm's way. They’re putting their families in harm's way to take care of us. They’re truly our heroes during this COVID-19,” Webre said.

These heroes have certainly earned their 'thank you.'