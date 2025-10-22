Latest Weather Blog
Healthcare worker arrested after allegedly burning elderly man with a lighter in Assumption Parish
NAPOLEONVILLE – A Houma healthcare worker was arrested after allegedly burning an elderly man with a lighter in Assumption Parish, despite telling family members that the injuries were from wasps.
Assumption Parish deputies first began investigating after an "abused, infirmed individual" was brought to a healthcare facility for treatment.
A healthcare attendant, later identified as 36-year-old Markus M.D. Stadium told the family of the injured man that he had been bitten by wasps, but the family became suspicious due to the nature of the injuries as well as the frequency of the injuries. Detectives then learned that the elderly man had been burned several times throughout his body.
The deputies later said that Stadium was burning the elderly man with a barbecue grill-type lighter.
Stadium was arrested and charged with cruelty to the infirm on Tuesday. He was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on a $1 million bond.
