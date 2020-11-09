Health officials urge post-election partiers to get COVID test

Photo: WPVI

PHILADELPHIA - Health officials in Philadelphia are asking people who took to the streets to celebrate the results of the presidential election over the weekend to get tested for COVID-19.

Pennsylvania played a crucial role in calling the election Saturday, seemingly securing the presidency for former Vice President Joe Biden. Revelers in big cities across the country were seen celebrating in large crowds after major news outlets called the race.

People also gathered outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center for post-election demonstrations, according to WPVI.

Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley recommended that anyone who joined any of the crowds to get a test after a week had passed.

"The recommendation we are making now is that if people are close to other people outside they should be tested seven days later to make sure they haven't picked up the virus," said Farley, according to WPVI. "And in the meantime, they should be staying away from other people."

Demonstrators who spoke to WPVI said they felt safe because most people were wearing masks.