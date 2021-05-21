Health officials identify two cases of India COVID-19 variant in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health has identified the state's first two confirmed cases of the India B.1.617 variant of COVID-19 in northwest Louisiana.

While these are the first two cases of this strain identified in the state, there may be more that have not been detected. The CDC has labeled it a variant of great concern because of its increased transmissibility. However, current COVID-19 vaccines are effective against this version of the virus.

So far there are four different strains of the virus in Louisiana: U.K. (B.1.1.7), California (B.1.427/429), Brazil (P.1), and now India (B.1.617).

LDH is continuing to urge everyone to get their doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Currently, everyone ages 12 and older are eligible for vaccination.

Information about vaccination sites can be found here or by calling the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at 855-453-0774.