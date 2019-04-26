Health nonprofit sues Louisiana for cuts, alleges defamation

BATON ROUGE- A government-financed nonprofit aimed at improving Louisiana's health information technology is suing the state health department.



The Louisiana Health Care Quality Forum says the agency hasn't paid $12 million in promised funding. The lawsuit also claims Health Secretary Rebekah Gee is attempting to undermine the nonprofit's reputation by criticizing its work with the state.



The forum says the cut puts an electronic medical records program at risk, along with years of work to improve medical record-sharing among health providers.



The nonprofit was created in 2007, backed by lawmakers in a post-Hurricane Katrina initiative to improve health care.



Health department spokeswoman Kelly Zimmerman said Tuesday the agency has been reviewing programs left from former Gov. Bobby Jindal's administration and making changes in efforts to be "responsible stewards of public funds."