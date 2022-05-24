Health Dept: 2nd New Orleans measles case unrelated to 1st

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Louisiana's Department of Health has confirmed a second case of measles in New Orleans, and says it is not related to the first.

But the person who got sick in April and the current patient do have two things in common: The department says neither had been vaccinated against the highly contagious virus, and both got so sick they were hospitalized.

The department has said the April patient apparently was infected in the United Kingdom before visiting New Orleans. Spokesman Sean Ellis said Friday that the current patient apparently was infected during travel abroad, but not to the United Kingdom.

Assistant State Health Officer Parham Jaberi says tracking doesn't indicate any connection between them, and the second case developed outside the original case's 21-day infection window.