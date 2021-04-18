Latest Weather Blog
Health contracts stalled in dispute over LGBT-rights order
BATON ROUGE, La. - Contracts to provide health insurance next year for 10,000 state employees, retirees and their families are stalled because of the dispute over Gov. John Bel Edwards' LGBT anti-discrimination order.
House lawmakers allied with Attorney General Jeff Landry refused Friday to approve contracts for the Office of Group Benefits that contained LGBT-rights language required by Edwards. Landry is challenging the constitutionality of an Edwards order banning discrimination against LGBT people in state government and contracts.
The disagreement leaves the insurance contracts in limbo. The House and Senate budget committees have to approve the deals for them to take effect.
Without approval, health insurance coverage for thousands will end Jan. 1.
Lawmakers could get court guidance Nov. 29, when a judge hears arguments in Landry's lawsuit challenging the governor's order.
