Health care workers in Pointe Coupee Parish recognized with free meals

NEW ROADS – Leaders in Pointe Coupee Parish came up with a huge way to say "thank you" to every single health care worker, law enforcement officer and fire fighter in the parish during the pandemic. Jambalaya and white beans were gifted to the workers on Wednesday.

“When you see a need, you should meet a need,” said Rev. Cleveland Richard, with the Morganza Cultural District. “Every now and then, someone just needs to hear 'thank you.' This is our way of saying thank you to them for putting themselves in harm's way."

The Morganza Cultural District, Pointe Coupee Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux and Morganza Mayor Clarence Wells teamed up to feed those treating patients during the COVID-19 outbreak, as well as first responders.

“We want them to feel special, because they are. They are on the front line. They are putting their lives at risk for us right now,” Sheriff Thibodeaux said.

The event started with a car parade. People held up signs as they drove past smiling workers at Pointe Coupee General Hospital.

Then, the meal. A huge pot of jambalaya and white beans were packed into boxes, a total of 700, for the workers to devour. Many said they were touched by the kindness.

“We're just trying to help the community as much as we can. Try to stay safe while we're doing it and hope that everyone stays blessed."said Sandra Aguillard, who works at Arbor Family Community Health Clinic.

That's what the event was all about; recognizing those who are working to protect the community.

“If we stand together we can be strong. If we all unite together we can beat the coronavirus,” Mayor Clarence Wells said.

Workers at a clinic in Iberville Parish also received the lunch meals. The sheriff said a lot of Pointe Coupee Parish residents work there, so they didn't want to leave them out.