Health care company sends woman over 500 letters in five days

3 hours 38 minutes 43 seconds ago Thursday, September 26 2019 Sep 26, 2019 September 26, 2019 8:50 AM September 26, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WCSH-TV 

WINDHAM, Maine (AP) — A Maine woman says she received more than 500 letters from UnitedHealthcare in five days.

The letters were sent to Stephanie Lay’s 19-year-old son Bryce in Windham but were addressed to Maine’s Department of Health and Human Services — in Cincinnati, Ohio.

WCSH-TV reported that Lay first thought it was a joke. She says she’s spent countless hours trying to figure out how this happened.

Lay says she was especially amused by a line written at the bottom of every single one of the letters that says, “Go Paperless!”

A spokeswoman for UnitedHealthcare says the company is looking into the issue.

orts most of the letters said the company was denying a payment of $54. Some say $0. The claims go back to 2016. Lay began receiving the letters Thursday.

