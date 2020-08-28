88°
Healing Place Church accepting hurricane relief supplies

Friday, August 28 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Healing Place Church in Baton Rouge and Denham Springs are setting up drop-off sites on their campuses for relief supplies that will be donated to those impacted by Hurricane Laura. 

Anyone who would like to donate items can do so below between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. from Friday, August 28 until, Friday September 4. But please keep in mind that the drop-off site will be closed on Sunday, August 30. 

The types of items/supplies needed are listed below.

Supplies Needed:

-Bottled Water

-Drinks

-Snacks

-Granola Bars

-Juice Boxes

-Canned Food

-Diapers

-Pedialyte 

Healing Place in Baton Rouge is located at 1902 Highland Road and the second site, in Denham Springs, is located at 569 Florida Avenue SW.

For more information contact Johnny Green at 225.806.1914 or johnny.green@healingplacechurch.org
 
Report a Typo

