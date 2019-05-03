Head to the polls: Residents encouraged to vote in Saturday elections

BATON R0UGE - Residents are encouraged to vote in the elections taking place Saturday.

Elections will be held in 27 parishes. There are parishwide and/or limited jurisdiction propositions in 25 parishes. Those parishes include Acadia, Allen, Beauregard, Bossier, Caddo, Calcasieu, East Baton Rouge, Iberia, Jackson, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lafourche, Livingston, Natchitoches, Orleans, Rapides, St. James, St. Landry, St. Martin, Tangipahoa, Vermilion, Vernon, Washington, Webster and West Feliciana.

There will also be council elections in Iberville and St. Tammany parishes.

In preparation for the elections, Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin wants voters to remember:

-Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

-Voters can find their polling location and sample ballot by downloading the GeauxVote Mobile app for smartphones or by visiting www.GeauxVote.com.

-Voters can also sign up for text alerts via GeauxVote Mobile.

-Voters should bring an ID with them to vote (Louisiana driver’s license, Louisiana Special ID card, a generally recognized picture identification card with name and signature such as a passport or a digital license via LA Wallet). Voters without an ID will be required to fill out an affidavit, but will be allowed to vote.

-Election results can be viewed in real-time via GeauxVote Mobile or the secretary of state’s website at www.sos.la.gov.