Head Start locations in EBR closed Thursday for maintenance and repair work

BATON ROUGE - Head Start locations across East Baton Rouge Parish are closed Thursday to allow for maintenance and repair work to each center's AC.

According to a news release from the Office of EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, the decision to close each location was made "out of an abundance of caution and in the best interest of children, families and staff."

The news release goes on to say that, "all Head Start Centers will close immediately for facilities maintenance and repair work to air conditioning and ventilation systems."

Authorities say the Head Start Program will inform parents of reopening dates.

The Head Start Program is a government-sponsored entity created to assist children between the ages of three and five.

It provides these students with a pre-school curriculum designed to enhance their cognitive, language, literacy, social, and emotional development.

