Head-on crash reported in Iberville Parish near I-10

GROSSE TETE - There were serious injuries in a head-on crash in Iberville Parish Wednesday.

Authorities were dispatched to the multi-vehicle wreck under the I-10 overpass in Grosse Tete after 3 p.m.

One of the people involved was critically injured.

State Police is investigating the crash.

