Hooper Road at Shoe Creek Drive re-opened after head-on collision in Central

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CENTRAL — Both sides of Hooper Road at the intersection with Shoe Creek Drive re-opened after a head-on collision, Central Police said Friday.

Central Police, Central Fire and EMS responded to the crash, which blocked both lanes of traffic.

