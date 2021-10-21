Head of Louisiana's disaster response agency stepping down after nearly 6 years

Gen. James Waksom

BATON ROUGE - The person who's led Louisiana's disaster response team through numerous hurricanes, a historic ice storm, the coronavirus pandemic and catastrophic flooding in 2016 is leaving his job.

Gen. James Waksom, who's served as director at the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness since January 2016, will be on medical leave through the remainder of his tenure, which ends in January. Waksom is a veteran of the United States Army who served three combat tours during Operations Desert Storm and Iraqi Freedom/New Dawn.

"It is not lost on me that after a military career that included 30 months in a combat zone overseas, when Jim could have done anything else, he chose to continue working for our people. We need more public servants like Jim who work to solve problems and execute plans when faced with life-threatening challenges,” Governor John Bel Edwards said in a statement. “I feel deeply indebted to him for his dedication, counsel and drive on behalf of our people. After six years, six hurricanes, the historic 2016 floods, winter storms and the pandemic, I feel that I have been in the trenches with Jim, who has been a steady leader for the GOHSEP team and a trusted, expert advisor to me."

The governor commented that Waksom is exiting his role because "it is what is best for him and his family."

Taking Waksom's place as director of GOHSEP is Casey Tingle, who's worked in various roles at the agency since 2009. Tingle will serve as acting director through the remainder of Waksom's tenure.

“Casey is an experienced, knowledgeable and dedicated public servant who has focused his career on helping our state respond to and recover from a number of natural disasters, with a keen eye on how mitigation can protect our communities and make our lives better. He has served in various roles at GOHSEP, giving him a broad overview of the agency’s functions and the best way that it can serve our local leaders and our people during times of crisis,” Governor Edwards said.