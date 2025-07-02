'He left West Feliciana better than he found it:' Former Parish President Kevin Couhig dies at 73

Photo: Kevin Couhig, 2017

ST. FRANCISVILLE - Kevin Couhig, the first West Feliciana Parish President, died on Monday. He was 73.

Couhig took office in 2013 after transitioning from a police jury government model to a parish council. He retired in 2018 just a month before his term was up.

Current Parish President Kenny Havard released the following statement:

Today we mourn the passing of former parish president Kevin Couhig. Kevin was a leader. He was the right leader at the right time. We were transitioning from a Police Jury form of government to a new Home Rule Charter. He helped lay the foundation and lead West Feliciana through that transitional period. It was not as easy task, but he did it. On behalf of the parish, I would like to thank his family for allowing him to serve our great parish. He did his job. He left West Feliciana better than he found it. We are forever greatful. Our prayers are now with his family.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.