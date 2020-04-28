'He died protecting his family': daughter of man killed in shooting spree speaks out

BATON ROUGE- The family of Curtis Richardson, who was allegedly killed Sunday morning by Ronnie Kato, spoke out Monday about their immense loss and the disbelief they are facing after their loved one was murdered.



They said Ronnie Kato killed Curtis after he possibly intervened in a situation involving his stepdaughter, who was Kato's girlfriend. Ronnie Kato is then accused of shooting two police officers. One of them died, and another is fighting for his life.



"My dad was a protector," India Richardson said. "He died protecting his family."



Richardson said her fond memories of her dad will be ones she cherishes.



"My dad was a loving guy," Richardson said. "All about family. He loved his kids, his wife, stepkids, sisters, and my dad loved to cook. Just overall a nice guy, the life of the party."



In Kato's neighborhood Monday, people began placing purple ribbons on mailboxes in honor of the victims. Neighbors said they are in disbelief over what Kato is accused of doing.



"I'm in total shock, total shock," Andrea Matthews said. "I just never seen him having the heart to do something like that. He just doesn't come off as that type of person that would go off on a rampage."



Another neighbor said she knew something wasn't right when she saw Kato's mugshot.



"Just for someone to tell me he did it, I wouldn't have believed it," she said. "Until I saw his picture and the look in his eyes. It almost killed me looking in his eyes."



Arrest documents paint a horrific picture of what Kato allegedly did.



An affidavit report says after fatally shooting one of the officers, Kato stood over the deceased officer's body and continued to shoot him multiple times with an assault-style rifle.



Authorities say Kato's actions corresponded with earlier threats he'd made against officers of the law.



According to official documents, in 2017, Kato's girlfriend told authorities he'd threatened to "Gavin Long" any police officers who she called, a reference to the man who shot and killed three officers in an ambush on Airline Highway in July 2016.



