HBO orders prequel to Game of Thrones

Daenerys Targaryen, played by Emilia Clarke on 'Game of Thrones' Photo: Helen Sloan/HBO

The 'Game of Thrones' storyline is returning to HBO. According to CNN, the cable network has ordered a prequel to the popular series, which ended earlier this year.

The prequel is set 300 years before the events of 'Game of Thrones' and tells the story of the House of Targaryen.

Casey Bloys, President of HBO programming, said, "We look forward to exploring the origins of House Targaryen and the earlier days of Westeros along with Miguel, Ryan and George (the series writers and showrunners)."

CNN says this series is different from another prequel that had been in the works at HBO, that prequel was set to star Naomi Watts.

This project will be HBO's first official follow-up to 'Game of Thrones.'