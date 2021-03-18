HBCU Legacy Bowl debuts in Louisiana next year

NEW ORLEANS - The NFL and Pro Football Hall of Fame are partnering with Tulane University to launch the HBCU Legacy Bowl, giving coaches and players at historically Black colleges an opportunity to shine on a national stage.

The Black College Football Hall of Fame announced the postseason all-star game Thursday, which will showcase roughly 100 of the best NFL Draft-eligible players from HBCUs across the country.

The game will take place in February 2022, during the Saturday after the Super Bowl. The site will be Tulane's Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, and the game will air live on NFL Network.

“The HBCU Legacy Bowl means opportunity and exposure for HBCU players and coaches,” Co-Founder and Inductee Doug Williams said in a statement. “We’re excited to have this in New Orleans, especially during Black History Month.”

There will also be a "week-long celebration of Black culture and history" leading up to the game.

