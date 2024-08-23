78°
Hazmat scene at Highway 1 near Morganza Spillway
MORGANZA - Fire officials are managing a Hazmat scene on Highway 1 near the Morganza Spillway, according to the Morganza Fire Department.
Fire officials say there is no threat to the public and the situation is isolated to one specific area. Officials did not identify what substance leaked or how the Hazmat scene took place.
The Morganza Fire Department and New Roads Fire Department are on scene.
