Hazmat Crash: Officials work to clear overturned tanker from Basin Bridge on I-10 W

WEST BATON ROUGE - Early Tuesday morning, a tanker carrying a gas product overturned on the Basin Bridge resulting in the closure of I-10 West before LA 975 (Whiskey Bay). Traffic is being diverted at La 415 (Lobdell).

Officials are handling the crash as a hazmat situation, though at this time there is no confirmation that the hazardous material the tanker was carrying is leaking.

The incident occurred shortly before 5 a.m. and officials say the crash has not resulted in any injuries.

Louisiana State Police are encouraging drivers to avoid the area and use 190 instead.

Significant progress made in clearing crash. pic.twitter.com/yNBUzEqekp — Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) September 1, 2020

UPDATE: I-10 EB now OPEN in Lafayette. Still closed WB at Lobdell. — Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) September 1, 2020

HAZMAT CRASH: Overturned tanker CLOSES I-10 in both directions on Basin Bridge. Baton Rouge traffic detoured at Hwy 415. pic.twitter.com/R1LEgDdxp8 — Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) September 1, 2020

I-10 W CLOSED AT LA 415. Traffic diverted while crews clear overturned tanker hauling a gas product on Basin Bridge. Take 190. pic.twitter.com/LfH3iTR4ml — Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) September 1, 2020