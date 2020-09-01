83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Hazmat Crash: Officials work to clear overturned tanker from Basin Bridge on I-10 W

2 hours 59 minutes 28 seconds ago Tuesday, September 01 2020 Sep 1, 2020 September 01, 2020 5:22 AM September 01, 2020 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WEST BATON ROUGE - Early Tuesday morning, a tanker carrying a gas product overturned on the Basin Bridge resulting in the closure of I-10 West before LA 975 (Whiskey Bay). Traffic is being diverted at La 415 (Lobdell).

Officials are handling the crash as a hazmat situation, though at this time there is no confirmation that the hazardous material the tanker was carrying is leaking.

The incident occurred shortly before 5 a.m. and officials say the crash has not resulted in any injuries.

Louisiana State Police are encouraging drivers to avoid the area and use 190 instead.

2une In will continue to monitor the situation throughout the morning, click here to watch 2une In online. 

Interstate 10 Traffic Advisory: I-10 10 westbound at LA Hwy 415 and I-10 eastbound at I-49 is currently closed due to...

Posted by Louisiana State Police on Tuesday, September 1, 2020
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days