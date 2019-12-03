Hazing charges dropped against fraternity member tied to LSU student's death

BATON ROUGE - One of the former LSU students arrested in the 2017 hazing death of freshman Max Gruver is no longer facing charges.

The East Baton Rouge District Attorney's Office confirmed Tuesday that hazing charges filed against Patrick Forde had been dropped. The announcement comes just weeks after one of Forde's fraternity brothers, Matthew Naquin, was sentenced to prison.

Prosecutors said Naquin was the ringleader during the night of drinking at the Phi Delta Theta house which ultimately led to Gruver's death. Forde went on to testify against Naquin during his trial for negligent homicide.

Naquin is expected to serve less than a year of his five-year sentence in prison, with half of it suspended and even more time likely to be shaved off through other jail programs.