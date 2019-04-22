55°
Hazardous 3-way intersection in the Livingston Parish finally cleared

Sunday, April 21 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

KILLIAN - A dangerous 3-way intersection in the Livingston Parish Town is finally clear of thick vegetation,
that made it hard for drivers to see.

"I said, my God, let's clear that triangle so people can see what's coming and save some lives around here," Killian Mayor Gillis Windham said.

The intersection where Highway 444 and LA 22 meet, has been the site of dozens of accidents every year due to the vegetation. Just earlier this month a four car pile-up happened at the same intersection leaving several people injured.

"There's a triangle there, that had grown up so much, that since January that we have suffered 9 accidents there and some of them were pretty bad," Windham said.

The town council approved $4,000 dollars to have a contractor remove the hazardous vegetation that hasn't been touched in 9 years.

The mayor says the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is now conducting traffic a study to determine if a major upgrade is needed at the intersection triangle.

