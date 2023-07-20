Hay barn in Tangipahoa expected to burn for days

TANGIPAHOA - A hay barn that caught on fire is expected to burn for days.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, the hay barn on Highway 440 near I-55 caught fire early Thursday morning. Fire departments attempted to extinguish the fire for several hours before withdrawing and saying that they would let the flames burn themselves out.

"Citizens who are unfamiliar with hay fires should know that hay bales on fire are typically unable to be extinguished unless they can be rolled into a large body of water," the TPSO said. "Therefore, because of the size of this barn it can be expected the fire may continue for several days."

Deputies said drivers traveling near the area should use caution and be aware that there may be visibility problems with the amount of smoke near the roads.