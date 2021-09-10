Hawk treated by LSU SVM released near WBRZ studio

BATON ROUGE— A redtail female hawk treated by the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine’s Wildlife Hospital was released off Highland Road next to the WBRZ studio Thursday.

After finding the injured bird on July 23, WBRZ staff brought the hawk to LSU SVM.

Veterinarians confirmed that she'd sustained shoulder injuries and radiographs revealed that she had fractures to her right clavicular and coracoid.

The coracoid is a bone that connects the cranial edge of the sternum to the shoulder joint. It is fractured or luxated most often when the bird has a frontal collision with an object.

The fracture was diagnosed when radiographs were taken.

The hawk received pain medication and supportive care and remained at LSU until the fracture was healed.