Hawaiian officials release names of victims killed in skydiving plane crash

Photo: ABC News

HAWAII - The Honolulu Medical Examiner has released the names of seven of the 11 people killed when a skydiving plane crashed on Friday.

The victims include Joshua Drablos, a 27-year-old resident of Virginia who was stationed in Hawaii with the U.S. Navy, and Nikolas Glenov, a 28-year-old from St. Paul, Minnesota.

A couple in their 20s, Ashley and Bryan Weikel of Colorado Springs, Colorado, was on the plane. They were celebrating their first anniversary.

Three Hawaiian residents were also onboard: Daniel Herndon, Michael Martin and Jordan Tehero.

Identities of the remaining four victims will be released once they have been confirmed.

The plane crashed Friday shortly after it took off from Dillingham Airfield on the northern side of Oahu Island.

The Federal Aviation Administration says it has implemented a number of changes to addresses National Transportation Safety Board recommendations regarding the safety of skydiving flights.

On Monday, the FAA said it requires safety inspectors to increase their monitoring of parachute operations. It says it revised safety guidance for parachute operators and increased safety outreach to the parachuting community. The FAA issued its statement after NTSB member Jennifer Homendy told a news conference that her agency recommended more than a decade ago that the FAA tighten rules on skydiving but that it hadn't acted on those recommendations.

Homendy says those rules involved pilot training, aircraft maintenance and inspection, and oversight.

The crash was the worst U.S. civil aviation accident since 2011.